Fri Dec 14, 2018
December 14, 2018

S Africa’s Zuma must pay mounting legal fees: court

World

JOHANNESBURG: Former South African president Jacob Zuma must pay back state funds and cover his own costs, a court ruled Thursday, leaving him facing massive legal bills as he fights graft charges. Zuma, who was ousted in February over multiple graft scandals, could be liable for a $2million legal bill but that figure would rise sharply, according to local media. “The state is not liable for the legal costs incurred by Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal prosecutions instituted against him,” judge Aubrey Ledwaba said in his ruling at the High Court in Pretoria. The judge also ordered the recovery of state funds previously spent defending Zuma, ruling in a case which was brought by opposition parties. Zuma is expected to appeal.

