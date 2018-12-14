MYJC condemns placement of Pakistan on US blacklist

ISLAMABAD: The Milli Yekjehti Council (MYJC), an alliance of religious parties from different schools of thought which met here on Thursday, strongly condemned United States action of placing Pakistan and other Muslim states on blacklist of countries which violate religious freedom.

The MYJC meeting also maintained that it would continue to support Palestinians right for a separate independent state. The meeting was also attended by PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, MYJC President Abul Khair Zubair, Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Shahid Shamsi, diplomats from Turkey, Syria, Iran and others.