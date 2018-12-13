PGP terminal running above capacity

LAHORE: The Pakistan Gas Port (PGP) is operating beyond its contracted capacity by dispatching 650mmscfd of regasified LNG to the Sui pipeline system, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under a 15-year agreement, the Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) has contracted out the processing of 600mmscfd of imported LNG to the PGP Terminal. However, PGP, through its LNG Import and Regasification Terminal at Port Qasim, is operating at 105 percent of its capacity at one of the lowest tariffs in the country and region of US cents 41.77/mmbtu.

The terminal was operating beyond its contracted capacity with PLTL and supplying critical energy at a time when SSGC has stopped gas supply to CNG sector and captive power plants owing to reduced gas supply, the statement added.

PGP operates a brand-new Floating Storage and Regasfication Unit under an Operation and Maintenance Agreement with Norway’s BW. PGP Terminal’s FSRU has a storage capacity in excess of 170,000m3 and processing capacity of 750 mmscfd per day.