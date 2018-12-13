close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

PGP terminal running above capacity

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

LAHORE: The Pakistan Gas Port (PGP) is operating beyond its contracted capacity by dispatching 650mmscfd of regasified LNG to the Sui pipeline system, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under a 15-year agreement, the Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) has contracted out the processing of 600mmscfd of imported LNG to the PGP Terminal. However, PGP, through its LNG Import and Regasification Terminal at Port Qasim, is operating at 105 percent of its capacity at one of the lowest tariffs in the country and region of US cents 41.77/mmbtu.

The terminal was operating beyond its contracted capacity with PLTL and supplying critical energy at a time when SSGC has stopped gas supply to CNG sector and captive power plants owing to reduced gas supply, the statement added.

PGP operates a brand-new Floating Storage and Regasfication Unit under an Operation and Maintenance Agreement with Norway’s BW. PGP Terminal’s FSRU has a storage capacity in excess of 170,000m3 and processing capacity of 750 mmscfd per day.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business