close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PPIB board allows extension to Letter of Support

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The board of Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Tuesday allowed extension in Letter of Support (LoS) to 660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project and extension in Letter of Interest (LoI) to 300 MW imported coal-based power project at Gwadar.

The decision in this regard was taken during 121st meeting of PPIB held here with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in chair.

Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza briefed the board on implementation status of the portfolio of power generation and transmission line projects currently being processed by PPIB.

In this regard, the board gave necessary approvals aiming to facilitate project sponsors for implementing their projects in a smooth and speedy way.

Keeping in view the importance of much needed +660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project which is specifically designed to provide power evacuation from Thar coal based power projects, the Board agreed to allow extension in Letter of Support for achieving Financial Close considering the merits that it is the first HVDC and first private sector project under CPEC which has achieved substantial progress and such extension would not compromise the completion date of the project which is March 2021.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan