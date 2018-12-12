Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PPIB board allows extension to Letter of Support

ISLAMABAD: The board of Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Tuesday allowed extension in Letter of Support (LoS) to 660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project and extension in Letter of Interest (LoI) to 300 MW imported coal-based power project at Gwadar.

The decision in this regard was taken during 121st meeting of PPIB held here with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in chair.

Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza briefed the board on implementation status of the portfolio of power generation and transmission line projects currently being processed by PPIB.

In this regard, the board gave necessary approvals aiming to facilitate project sponsors for implementing their projects in a smooth and speedy way.

Keeping in view the importance of much needed +660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project which is specifically designed to provide power evacuation from Thar coal based power projects, the Board agreed to allow extension in Letter of Support for achieving Financial Close considering the merits that it is the first HVDC and first private sector project under CPEC which has achieved substantial progress and such extension would not compromise the completion date of the project which is March 2021.