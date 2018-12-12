close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Punjab A lift Inter-Provincial Tchoukball trophy

Sports

FAISALABAD: Punjab A l lifted the All-Pakistan Inter-Provincial Tchoukball Championship trophy when they downed FATA by 63 points to 50 in a thrilling final at the Crescent Sports Complex here. For the winners Punjab A Shahzad Gill top-scored with 30 points whereas Arsalan Ali won the scoring honours for the losers FATA with 25 points. Vice President Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Mian Javed Ali, who was the chief guest at the final, gave away the prizes along with Secretary of the federation Emmanual Asad. Earlier in the semifinals Punjab A eliminated KP while FATA emerged victorious against AJK. In all six teams featured in the event which included Punjab A, Punjab B, Sindh, KP. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

