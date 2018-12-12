Punjab A lift Inter-Provincial Tchoukball trophy

FAISALABAD: Punjab A l lifted the All-Pakistan Inter-Provincial Tchoukball Championship trophy when they downed FATA by 63 points to 50 in a thrilling final at the Crescent Sports Complex here. For the winners Punjab A Shahzad Gill top-scored with 30 points whereas Arsalan Ali won the scoring honours for the losers FATA with 25 points. Vice President Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Mian Javed Ali, who was the chief guest at the final, gave away the prizes along with Secretary of the federation Emmanual Asad. Earlier in the semifinals Punjab A eliminated KP while FATA emerged victorious against AJK. In all six teams featured in the event which included Punjab A, Punjab B, Sindh, KP. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.