Russia security chief sues opposition leader over graft claims

MOSCOW: The head of Russia’s National Guard filed a lawsuit Tuesday against opposition chief Alexei Navalny, who he once challenged to a duel over corruption claims. Security chief Viktor Zolotov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, is seeking one million rubles ($15,000) in damages in a suit to “defend his honour, his dignity and his professional reputation”, his lawyer said. “Over the course of two or three months, Navalny has put out several internet posts, including videos, accusing General Zolotov of pillaging the National Guard,” lawyer Shota Gorgadze told AFP. “As a result people have been given a false impression of Zolotov.” Navalny released a video in August addressed to the rank-and-file of the National Guard, the agency tasked with dispersing Russian protests.