Vawda claims maximum achievements

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during the briefing to prime minister in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday claimed to carry out major steps in his ministry while using minimum resources in 62 days.

The federal minister told the PM that breakthrough on the water accord was on cards. Vawda claimed that his ministry spent minimum amount in the 62 days while he was in the office whereas it achieved main targets. The federal minister himself briefed the PM about the performance of his ministries whereas secretaries, instead of the federal, state ministers briefed the PM regarding the performance of their respective departments.

The federal minister for water resources, who hails from Karachi and got elected after defeating PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, told PM that nearly a decade long issue of Mirani Dam had been addressed in the first 62 days of his ministry.

Moreover, he also briefed the prime minister about the achievement of his ministry over the eight years long pending issue related to the telemetry system. He also claimed approval of five new projects as well as resolving the Darawat Dam issue.

He also told the PM that on the core issues, chief ministers and governors concerned were taken into confidence and proper working relationship was ensured between ministry and them.

He said the authorities had also assured him of carrying out action against illegal hydrants. The minister also told the PM that breakthrough on the water accord was on the cards. He claimed that during the first 62 days of him being in office, despite the entitlement of approved 138 members, he used minimum work force in his ministry over the completion of targets.