Mercury risks

In a move that could set a path for removal of other dangerous substances from daily life the National Ministry of Health Services has said it plans to phase out mercury from all medical use. Mercury is currently used in dental fillings, in blood pressure machines, other medical equipment and for a variety of purposes in laboratories and testing centres. Mercury, also known as quicksilver, is a liquid metal. It is also commonly used in thermometers and there have been cases of a broken thermometer leading to mercury poisoning.

The Ministry of National Health Services, alongside a host of medical experts, has pointed out that mercury could infiltrate the body, damage the organs and cause serious harm even putting life at risk. It is good to see that the government has taken notice of this hazard especially as it is in common use at hospitals and medical clinics. It should be noted that mercury is also used in florescent streetlights and a variety of other materials. Perhaps a check should be placed on this as well. At the same time, making people aware is important as the substance cannot be eliminated completely from our lives.

There are also a host of other materials in use for various purposes that need attention because of the danger they pose to people. The use of asbestos, a compound often used in construction, has been banned in countries across the world because of its association with cancer and other diseases, including those affecting the lungs. There are also other materials such as lead which should not be used to decorate or paint rooms especially when children are present. Cases of lead poisoning, to which children are especially vulnerable, have been reported from hospitals in major cities. Lead is also used to manufacture the silver-coloured paper that decorates some sweetmeats etc sold at markets. The ministry has raised an important point, one that needs to be taken further to remove materials hazardous to health from daily life as far as possible. The task was a difficult one but certainly worth undertaking in our country.