Hassan Tariq Masters Cup Tennis from 23rd

LAHORE: The 4th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup Invitational Tennis Tournament will begin from December 23 to 30 at the hard courts of the Lahore Gymkhana Club.

World’s doubles player and Pakistan’s pride Aisamul Haq Qureshi has confirmed participation in the doubles event and shall be partnering with Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan. Pakistan’s top ranked tennis players have been invited to this week-long tournament, being held in four categories i.e. men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and boys Under-18 singles.

World ranked 1431 Samael Chaudhry from Great Britain has been given wild card entry in the men’s singles and doubles along with Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Ch, both ranked at 1911 in the world. Late Hassan Tariq Rahim, son of former Governor Punjab Kh Ahmad Tariq Rahim, passed away in June 2013 at the age of 46 years. He was a very passionate club tennis player, who enjoyed and played tennis very religiously and was a very popular personality among the members of tennis club.

Players invited for the event are: Men’s singles: Aqeel Khan, M Abid, Muzammil Murtza, Mudassar Murtaza, M Shoaib, Shamael Ch, M Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Ch.

Men’s doubles: Aisamul Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, M Abid & M Waqas Malak, Shahzad Khan & Ahmed Chaudhry, Muzammil Murtaza & Mudassar Murtaza, Heera Ashiq & Abdal Haider, M Abid Ali Akbar & Shamael Chaudhry, Yousaf Khalil & M Shoaib & Winner of HTR Doubles Qualifying Tournament.

Women’s singles: Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob Khan, Ushna Sohail, Esha Jawad, Noor Malik, Mehvish Chishtie, Shimza Naz Durab & Nida Akram Awaan.

Boys’ Under-18 singles: M Shoaib, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Saqib Hayat, M Nauman Aftab, Ahmed Kamil, Abdullah Adnan, Aqib Hayat & Ahmad Asjad Qureshi.