Mazari urges world community to take notice of Indian brutalities

Islamabad : On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari urged the world community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan needs to keep re-emphasizing the fact that when India took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, it did not cite Pakistan as a transgressor. Sideways, we need to move beyond the rhetoric we are addicted to. Too many Kashmiris have died and too many generations have been lost”.

She said that in her address as chief guest at a Public Talk on ‘Human Rights Violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir,’ organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) under its distinguished lecture series. The event coincided with the celebrations marking International Human Rights Day which signifies the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly in 1948.

Addressing the event, Dr Mazari said we need to move forward beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps for the solution of Kashmir issue adding that too many generations and innocent people in IOK have been suffered and lost their lives for the attainment of plebiscite which lies at the centre of UNSC resolutions.

Dr. Mazari said presently, the violation by Indian forces have broken all bounds. Never before were women and children targeted with pellet guns or dragged along the streets of Srinagar she said. She lamented that the Pakistani Government should have allowed a committee to investigate the Pakistani side of Kashmir. She labelled this as a major blunder.

Outlining the path that the Pakistani Government should adopt, she said that in line with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Report - a major development in itself - Islamabad needs to establish an inquiry commission on an urgent basis. “An area which has been neglected is the abuse and violence against women in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and international women organizations need to be approached in this regard.”

She cited the principles underlying the Good Friday Agreement as valid for the Kashmir issue, namely, the principle of self-determination, and two separate parallel agreements: one between India and Pakistan and one between Pakistan, India and all other stakeholders involved. Sideways, she also pointed out how the Indian government is trying to change the demography of Kashmir, and if successful, this would destroy the whole concept of having a plebiscite. She said UN finally did what they should have done and printed the report on human rights violations in IOK by India, which resultantly once again highlighted the world attention towards Kashmir issue.

Dr Mazari stated that Pakistan should have allowed UN committee to visit AJK, It was a big mistake, there is nothing to hide in AJK and there is no comparison of AJK with IOK adding that our absurdity has lost Pakistan to show contrast between IOK and AJK. Shireen Mazari said we should move to Human Rights Council to have investigative commission to conduct independent inquiry to investigate human rights abuses and violations in IOK.

Dr Mazari said Kashmiri women affected from armed conflict in IOK adding that we should involve world to stop human rights violations in IOK against women added that as a weapon of war, mass rape committed by India and Indian forces systematically raped women in IOK, world should stop such HR abuses in IOK, she stressed. “We need to remind the world that even after 9/11, struggle of self-determination in IOK still exits.”

The federal minister said legitimacy of Pakistan’s position to the party in Kashmir issue is at the centre of UNSCs resolutions. She suggested in her conflict resolution model and underlined the principles of Good Friday Agreement based on self-determination for solution of Kashmir dispute. Dr Mazari said Pakistan should move forward to UN and present conflict resolution model and push India on defensive. Pakistan and India should talk to each and other stakeholders for the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

Dr Mazari said documentation of Kashmiris should be done as Indian government trying to change the demography of IOK which will change the whole concept of plebiscite. There is a need of referendum committee which should identify the geographical territory of disputed area, she added. The event was also addressed by Director General ISSI, Ambassador (r) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Chairman BOG ISSI and Ambassador (r) Khalid Mahmood. Other speakers on the occasion included Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Human Rights Activist Tahira Abdullah and Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan and others.