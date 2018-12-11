Somerville left out of NZ squad for SL Tests

DUBAI: Will Somerville, the New Zealand off-spinner who played a starring role on debut in their historic final Test in Abu Dhabi, has been left out of the squad for the upcoming home Tests against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand have opted for just one slow bowler, Ajaz Patel, in the 13-man squad announced on Monday. Both Somerville and Ish Sodhi, who was also left out, will play in the fourth round of the domestic first-class tournament.Will Young, the 26-year-old opening batsman who scored a century in a one-day game for New Zealand A against India A on Sunday, earned his maiden call-up to the national squad.

The selectors also decided to persist with Tom Latham, who scored just 109 runs in six innings against Pakistan, and Matt Henry, who will have his task cut out trying to break into an attack consisting Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

“There’s a real swell of support for the Test team following their efforts in the UAE, so we’re hoping to transition that momentum into a big home summer,” Gavin Larsen, the New Zealand selector, said.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Will Young, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.