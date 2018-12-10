Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I have done BS Hons in Biochemistry from a renowned institute. Recently I got selected for forensic chemistry in a good institution. I want to ask weather forensic chemistry will be good option to pursue my career? (Sadia Mahmood, Lahore)

A: Dear Sadia, thank you very much for your email and inquiry. Yes, after BS in Biochemistry, choosing Forensic Science is one of the best options whether locally or in a foreign institution. However, there are some more options after biochemistry bachelors like analytical chemistry, biomedical scientist, healthcare scientist, clinical biochemistry, clinical research associate; research scientist (life science), scientific laboratory technician and toxicologist etc.

These are just for your information. I think you have chosen the best as per your interest. Best of luck with your future career plans.

Q2: I did MA Mass Communication but could not get a job in media industry. Now I'm working as an Assistant Manager HR/Admin in a private company. I wish to study further and do PhD. I will appreciate if you could please guide me. (Shafiq Malik, Jhelum)

A: Dear Shafiq, Mass Communication is not limited to media but covers a huge domain that involves communication whether it's an industry or a commercial organisation. Any job that you do whether in administration or media requires good communication skills. I'm sure you will be able to find a job within media industry if you keep on applying. However, if you wish to do a PhD; you will have to do a lot of hard work / research in developing a research synopsis leading towards your PhD application whether in Pakistan or abroad.

Q3: I have done BS Hons from University of Sargodha with CGPA 3.18 and now I am doing MBA 1.5 in Finance from UOG. I am confused about my career. Please tell the scope of MBA in Pakistan and abroad. Please guide me in detail. (Ahtesham Asghar, Mandi Bahauddin)

A: I'm not sure why you are doing an MBA? It is mostly recommended for people with some years of experience and who are struggling to get to the upper tier of management within a competitive environment. I would have recommended an MSc in Finance and Economics rather than an MBA in Finance. However, since now you are already pursuing this course, please complete and start applying to financial and banking sector and hope that you are able to get reasonable opportunities within the expertise that you are looking at.

Q4: Sir, my daughter has applied for biochemistry and biotechnology BS (Hons) in PU. Please guide which should she choose? Can she apply for lectureship in any college after completing these or only in special department biochemistry or biotechnology? (Muhammad Saleem, Lahore)

A: Biochemistry and Biotechnology both are emerging subject areas. In addition to this, if she can find BS in Molecular Biology or Genetics this would be even better. Once she completes her bachelors she can do two routes towards her career one by doing an MS and applying within the industry or an MPhil where she could look up to complete as a researcher and become an academician within this domain. In all cases, she should have ample career opportunities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).