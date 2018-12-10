close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Aisam to train youth

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: International tennis player Aisamul Haq Qureshi will share game’s finer points with young Pakistan players on the sideline of Kulsoom Saifullah Futures Tennis Tournament that will get under way with the main round today (Monday).

Salim Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) told ‘The News’ that Aisam would be here in Islamabad during the next five days and would help youngsters better their techniques.

“We offered him to play the Futures doubles alongside Aqeel Khan. But he has to leave for international commitments in a few days time. However, he has accepted the invitation to be here for the next few days.

