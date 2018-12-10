close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Cash, valuables taken away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

SIALKOT: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. In the first incident, two armed robbers on a motorbike stopped a car near Burhanpur village in the limits of Sadar Pasrur police and deprived Imran and his family of Rs 50,000, gold ornaments and two mobile phones. In another incident, two motorcycle riders snatched Rs 278,000 from Amjad Rasheed on Kashmir Road in the limits of the Civil Lines police. Meanwhile, Muhammad Mehmood’s motorcycle was stolen by unknown accused from outside his house at Fatehgarh in the limits of the Hajipura police. Police have registered cases.

Commits suicide: A man committed suicide at Qila Kallerwala on Sunday. Zeeshan ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute.

