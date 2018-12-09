Road, water projects okayed for Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete two major road and water supply projects in the district with an estimated cost of Rs6.5 billion.

“The chief minister has formally approved the bypass road and gravity flow water supply schemes which would be completed at a cost of Rs6.5 billion,” MPA Babar Saleem Swati told reporters on Saturday.

Swati said that he and MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan met Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and got both the schemes sanctioned. He said that work on gravity flow water supply, which was being launched within a week or two, would be completed with a mutual grant of Saudi development funds.

“There is a severe water shortage in the city and its suburbs and such mega water supply scheme is need of the hour and credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government,” the MPA added.