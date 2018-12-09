Tribesmen oppose shifting of district HQs to Lower Orakzai

KALAYA: Elders of the Rabiakhel tribe in Upper Orakzai on Saturday vowed to resist the shifting of the district headquarters from Hangu to Lower Orakzai.

Talking to reporters, elders of the Rabiakhel tribe, Wazir Gul, Jannat Khan and others, said that they would oppose the government’s decision of shifting of the deputy commissioner and other offices from Babar Maila in Hangu district to Kalaya area in Lower Orakzai area.

They said the proposed decision would create hurdles for millions of people in Upper Orakzai.

They said the offices had been working in Hangu for decades and the shifting would create problems for people.

The elders said a grand jirga of 18 tribes would be called on Monday to decide the future line of action.

They asked prime minister and chief minister to direct the relevant authorities not to move the offices from Hangu to Lower Orakzai.