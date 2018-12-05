close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 5, 2018

ECP withholds poll symbols of 30 parties

Top Story

December 5, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday withheld election symbols allotted to as many as 30 political parties, including the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party of former-CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry for their failure to submit details of their poll expenses.

According to the election rules, every contesting party and candidate is required to not only submit expenses during their election campaigns and names of donors and contributors. Without an election symbol, no party or a candidate can contest polls.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story