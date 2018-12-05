ECP withholds poll symbols of 30 parties

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday withheld election symbols allotted to as many as 30 political parties, including the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party of former-CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry for their failure to submit details of their poll expenses.

According to the election rules, every contesting party and candidate is required to not only submit expenses during their election campaigns and names of donors and contributors. Without an election symbol, no party or a candidate can contest polls.