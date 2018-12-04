PTI govt does not need enemies

ISLAMABAD: Opposition wants to give the government a chance to rule and deliver while state institutions also have their support for the regime but the ruling PTI appears to be hurting itself more than anyone else.

Otherwise, how could the Prime Minister talk about mid-term election so early and that too when there is absolutely no threat to his government from any side. Oppositions’ prediction that the PTI government may become victim of its own follies, appears to be getting true.

Such is the strange conduct of the PTI government that no less than Imran Khan’s own choice for the Presidency and leading member of Tehrik-e-Insaaf’s old guard President Dr Arif Alvi has to urge the PM and his government “to do their work instead of reacting to criticism”.

Though there are economic experts and media commentators who hold the finance minister Asad Umar responsible for this situation mainly because of his indecision to get a bail-out package from IMF. However, others insist that no matter how good the economic policies are, the fruits of such policies squarely depend on the political stability.