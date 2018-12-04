Khawaja’s fitness push inspired by James

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja has taken inspiration from NBA star LeBron James to get himself into peak physical condition for the demands of Test cricket. Khawaja has overcome a knee injury sustained in the UAE to be ready for the opening Test against India in Adelaide but had already embarked on his enhanced fitness regime. James is 33 and Khawaja turns 32 later this month and has already felt the benefits of his hard work, which has seen him lose around 10kg, firstly during a spell in county cricket with Glamorgan then when forming his match-saving 141 against Pakistan in Dubai. “I was actually really surprised with how well I was pulling up after games. Losing weight doesn’t help you particularly score runs. It doesn’t make you a better batter. It’s about the other little things. Being in the field, recovering, running between the wickets.” The exact role Khawaja plays in the Test series against India remains to be confirmed with a decision still to be made over Australia’s opening combination. If Marcus Harris debuts alongside Aaron Finch then Khawaja will be moved down to No. 3, but coach Justin Langer has previously praised the performance of Finch and Khawaja in the UAE. Khawaja admitted he liked the role at first drop as it allows him to gather his thoughts after fielding, but he is more than content with whichever position he takes.