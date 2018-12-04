Narowal boys clinch cricket title

LAHORE: Narowal organized Inter-Tehsil boys’ cricket event at Govt Boys High School, Narowal on Monday.

Tehsil Narowal boys managed to win 3-team cricket title while Zafarwal finished runners up in this competition. 48 players of three tehsils - Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition. Gojra and Pirmahal defeated Toba Tek Singh and Kamalia respectively in Inter-Tehsil boys football event at Model High School, Jhang Road, TT Singh. Pakpattan defeated Arifwala in Inter-Tehsil cricket match by three wickets.

Earlier, Tehsil Model Town girls and boys clinched Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil table tennis titles at Nishtar Pak Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Sunday. As many as 30 boys and girls took part in this competition. The teams of Tehsil Lahore City and Tehsil Lahore Cantt were the other participating teams of the event.