Regular operation of Nawabshah filtration plant directed

NAWABSHAH: The Chairman Water Commission, Justice (retd) Ameer Hani Muslim,visited the city's water filtration plant and water treatment plant and expressed his displeasure for supplying contaminated water to the citizens.

He said it has been reported that the contractor of the filtration program Pak OASIS does not run the plant on a regular basis and only operates it during inspections. During the inspection, the Chairman Water Commission was accompanied by Secretary Irrigation Jamal Mustafa Syed, District and Sessions Judge Zahoor Ahmed Hakro, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar and others. During the inspection people complained to the chairman about supply of contaminated water to the city which is causing diseases. Justice (retd) Hani directed regular operation of the filtration plant and said Pak Oasis would be Rs 80,000 per day if it does not supply filtered water. The Chairman also directed the Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, to ensure clean water is supplied to citizens through filtration plant.

The officers of the Municipal Committee informed Justice Hani that Pak Oasis releases untreated sewage in Gajrahwah canal which is the sources of potable water supply to the city. Justice Hani directed Assistant Engineer Public Health Sajjad Ahmed to prepare an inquiry report within one month. Justice (retd) Ameer Hani Muslim later visited a water supply scheme at Jam Sahib.