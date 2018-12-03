close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Man ‘poisons’ sister-in-law to death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A man allegedly poisoned his sister-in-law to death at Asad Colony on Sunday.

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter Saba was suffering from fever. His son-in-law Yasir gave her some medicines which made her unconscious and she died after a while. He alleged that Saba did not like Yasir and both of them often quarrelled with each other. Police have started the investigation.

TWO BODIES FOUND: Bodies of two persons were found from a nullah in Tatlewali police precincts on Sunday.

Reportedly, some passersby spotted two bodies in the nullah and informed the police.

Police shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for postmortem. Police said both the persons had been identified as Sajjad and Talat who were hanged to death by some unknown accused.

