Customs to seize all mobile phones imported thru postal/courier services

ISLAMABAD: The FBR on Friday directed Customs authorities to seize all mobile devices imported through postal/courier services in Pakistan and also made it mandatory for registration of mobile carried in the baggage of international passengers at airports.

According to the customs general order (CGO) 6 of 2018 issued by the FBR here on Friday, the federal cabinet approved the launching/operationalization of Devices Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) with effect from 1st December, 2018. The DIRBS system was developed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the sale, purchase and provision of mobile communication services to compliant mobile devices only.

Accordingly, all Type Approval holders, authorised distributors, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will be required to ensure that non-compliant devices are not imported, sold, marketed or connected with the mobile operators network. The compliant mobile devices are such devices with SIM, IMEI functionality which interalia are type approved or having certification of compliance (CoC) to technical standards to IMEI devices issued by the PTA.

At present, mobile devices are brought into the country either through commercial imports or imported by individuals in accompanied baggage/courier or brought in illegally by way of smuggling. The commercial imports of mobile devices are regulated. The Custom's WeBOC module is already operational and commercial consignments having PTA issued Type Approval, CoC are allowed clearance. In order to regulate the import of mobile devices brought in by individuals for their personal use in accompanied baggage or through couriers or mobile devices brought in through informal channels and available in the local market, the FBR has formulated a new procedure.

In order to regulate the import of un-registered mobile devices imported by individuals through postal/courier service for personal use or gift, the following procedure is devised:-The Customs authorities shall initially detain the mobile device imported through Postal/Courier service in Pakistan and issue a stamped declaration form to the applicant as provided.

The applicant will apply for CoC via PTA portal (https:dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs/auth/login) by submitting documents mentioned on the said website.

PTA will issue CoC (online) in accordance with their SoP for release of the detained device and forward a copy of the same to the Customs authorities.

Upon issuance of CoC from by PTA, the applicant shall deposit the Custom's assessed leviable duty/taxes and the detained device will accordingly be released, FBR said.

In case of non-issuance of CoC, the Customs authorities will take further action in accordance with the law in respect of the detained device.

In order to regulate registration of mobile devices brought by international passengers, the PTA/Customs in coordination with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shall make necessary arrangements at all international airports to aptly inform the incoming passengers about mandatory registration of mobile devices carried in the accompanied baggage. This may be done by means of appropriate display of the instructions for registration under DIRBS inside the international arrival halls/lounges or by means of leaflets available to the incoming passengers or distributed through tourist agencies, airlines etc. The new procedure has been devised to regulate registration of mobile devices brought by the international passengers in their accompanied baggage:-

The mobile devices brought by international passengers are required to be declared at Customs counters established at all international airports through declaration form as prescribed. On receipt of declaration, the Customs authorities shall verify the particulars and process the declaration under PTA module for issuance of online CoC.