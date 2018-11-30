Two arrested for killing trader who disappeared on November 6

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have solved the case of a missing trader in Karachi, Muhammad Adnan, who went missing on November 6.

According to the AVCC, the trader was kidnapped and murdered the same day. The police cell also claimed to have found the body after arresting two suspects who were business partners of the victim.

The family of Adnan lodged a case with the Jauharabad police after he went missing on November 6 along with a car. The police registered an FIR No. 251/18; however, the case was later transferred to the AVCC on November 15 and a team under the supervision of AVCC chief SSP Muqaddas Haider eventually succeeded in solving the case.

SSP Haider said the AVCC tracked down the two suspects within 10 days and arrested them. He explained that Adnan, son of Nizamuddin was killed by his business partners, Shah Jee Khan and Adeel, son of Syed Muhammad Yousuf, on the same night he was abducted.

The SSP alleged that the suspects killed the man as he had invested heavily in the business and the two wanted to get away with his money. The officer added that during investigations, Adeel confessed that he acted on the directions of Khan and kidnapped Adnan in the victim’s own car while he was en route to a business meeting on the night of November 6.

SSP Haider said Adeel shot the victim in his head, dumped the body in bushes near KDA Road, Bijar Balouch Goth in Bin Qasim Town and set it afire so that its identity could not be ascertained. An unidentified burnt body was found from that location the next day and the Bin Qasim police registered an FIR No. 202/18 in that connection.

The victim’s car was recovered from the parking area of the airport, SSP Haider said, adding that the weapon used in the killing was seized from Adeel’s house. AVCC sources said police were investigating to ascertain whether Khan was involved in the crime or Adeel was falsely implicating him in order to shift some of the blame. Further investigations are under way.