Eddings to head Cricket Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australian cricket’s embattled governing body named Earl Eddings to lead the organisation out of crisis on Wednesday, opting for a safe pair of hands already serving on the board.
Cricket Australia said in a statement that it had bumped Eddings — a director of a risk-management company — from deputy and interim chairman to have the role full time.
“I am honoured to serve in this position and am committed to making cricket stronger and a game that we can all be proud of,” Eddings said.
Cricket Australia has been buffeted by a series of bad performances by the men’s Test side, after a ball tampering scandal saw the captain and vice-captain stood down for cheating. Amid the fallout from the fiasco, former chairman David Peever also quit under intense pressure.
SYDNEY: Australian cricket’s embattled governing body named Earl Eddings to lead the organisation out of crisis on Wednesday, opting for a safe pair of hands already serving on the board.
Cricket Australia said in a statement that it had bumped Eddings — a director of a risk-management company — from deputy and interim chairman to have the role full time.
“I am honoured to serve in this position and am committed to making cricket stronger and a game that we can all be proud of,” Eddings said.
Cricket Australia has been buffeted by a series of bad performances by the men’s Test side, after a ball tampering scandal saw the captain and vice-captain stood down for cheating. Amid the fallout from the fiasco, former chairman David Peever also quit under intense pressure.