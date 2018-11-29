Eddings to head Cricket Australia

SYDNEY: Australian cricket’s embattled governing body named Earl Eddings to lead the organisation out of crisis on Wednesday, opting for a safe pair of hands already serving on the board.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that it had bumped Eddings — a director of a risk-management company — from deputy and interim chairman to have the role full time.

“I am honoured to serve in this position and am committed to making cricket stronger and a game that we can all be proud of,” Eddings said.

Cricket Australia has been buffeted by a series of bad performances by the men’s Test side, after a ball tampering scandal saw the captain and vice-captain stood down for cheating. Amid the fallout from the fiasco, former chairman David Peever also quit under intense pressure.