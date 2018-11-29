Gilani leaves for Nepal to attend Asia Pacific Summit

MULTAN: Former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has left the country for Nepal to attend the Asia Pacific Summit scheduled in Kathmandu from November 30 to December 3.

The Republic of Nepal and Universal Peace Federation are jointly organising the Asia Pacific Summit. Prime Minister of the Republic of Nepal, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli exclusively invited former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani from Pakistan to address the summit, said the Gilani House spokesperson on Wednesday. The prime minister of Nepal sent former Nepalese peace and re-construction minister and IAPP Asia Pacific chairman EK Nath Dhakal and Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal to invite Gilani, he added.