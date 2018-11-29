PFF election Dogar, eyeing top slot, meets Prime Minister

KARACHI: Malik Amir Dogar, who wants to fight for the presidency of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Dogar, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan, apprised the PM about his intention to contest election for the presidential slot of the PFF.“The PM was very happy to know that a true football enthusiast has decided to take up this challenge,” a press release issued by Dogar and his group said.

“The PM wished him well and told him that the government planned to enhance the standard of Pakistan’s sports,” the release added.Imran told Dogar that the new sports policy would secure future for sportsmen.

“On the request of Dogar the PM gave his consent to meet a football delegation comprising players, coaches, referees and officials so that the premier can get first hand information and input for the development of football in Pakistan,” the statement said.The PM also assured Dogar that he would task the sports directorate to take steps to construct international standard football stadiums in all the major cities of the country.

The PM stressed the need to establish football academies and launch an extensive development programme at the grassroots level.Dogar requested the PM to approve the hiring of foreign coaches to train youth throughout Pakistan.

The PM asserted that all sports in Pakistan would soon have qualified professionals and that favouritism or nepotism would not be acceptable.On the request of Dogar, the PM agreed to invite the presidents of FIFA and AFC.

The PFF elections are expected to be held in Islamabad in the second week of next month. The elections will be conducted by Shoaib Shaheen, a senior lawyer who has been appointed by the Supreme Court as the Returning Officer. During a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dogar and Syed Zahir Shah decided to field joint candidates in the PFF elections against the sitting PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat.