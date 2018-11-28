‘Milad’ organised

Rawalpindi : ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was organised by the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) here at the residence of an Executive member, which was well attended by a large number of its members.

The venue was tastefully and aptly decorated, adorned with fresh flowers creating the perfect ambiance for the ‘Mehfil’ with a ‘farshi nashist’ (floor seating). ‘Arq-e-Gulab’ (rose water) was sprinkled on the guests while ‘misri’ and cardamoms were distributed among the guests.

During the ‘Mehfil’ all time favourites, ‘Qaseeda Burda Sharif’, ‘Mein to panj tan ka ghulam hoon’ and ‘Ya Nabi Salaam’ were rendered melodiously. Elections to bring in a new team for the next two years are due, hence Tahmeena Malik President ABP&AW IR Branch announced 15 December, 2018 as the election date and urged the ladies to participate actively.