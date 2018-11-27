Mumbai attack: US offers $5m reward for info on planners, facilitators

WASHINGTON: The US has offered a new reward of up to $5 million for information leading to arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating 2006 Mumbai attack.

The state department on Monday also called upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and its affiliates. On the 10th anniversary of Mumbai attacks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed solidarity saying they stand with the families and friends of victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. “The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world,” Secretary Pompeo said, adding, “It is an affront to the families of victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement.” “The United States is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice,” he further said in a statement.