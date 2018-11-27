16% decline in sugarcane crop expected in Punjab, 30% in By Sindh

close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Jawwad Rizvi
November 27, 2018

16% decline in sugarcane crop expected in Punjab, 30% in Sindh

Top Story

Jawwad Rizvi
November 27, 2018
LAHORE: Sugar mills across the country on Monday announced boycotting sugarcane crushing season on account of mismatch in sugarcane price and the price for sugar.

The sugar mills claimed that they will suffer a loss of Rs15 per kilogram due to minimum support price of Rs180/40kg price. Further, average daily loss of a mill would be Rs6 million to 25 million depending on the capacity of the mill. Punjab Cane Commissioner Wajid Ali pointed out that according to the estimates reported by Punjab Agriculture Department, 16 per cent reduction in sugarcane crop is expected. Further, almost 30 per cent reduction is expected in Sindh sugarcane crop as areas under cultivation is drastically decreased in both provinces due to unfair practices of the mills.

