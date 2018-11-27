Notice on arrest of ex-CJ’s son-in-law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition moved by daughter of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry challenging arrest of her husband in Eden Housing Scheme scam.

Ifra Murtaza pleaded through her counsel that the NAB mischievously got her husband Murtaza Amjad declared a proclaimed offender by a court and later arrested him from Dubai. The counsel asked the bench to declare the arrest of the petitioner’s husband illegal and order the National Accountability Bureau to release him immediately.

To a court’s query, a NAB prosecutor stated that the reference against the suspect had not been filed before the trial court so far. However, he said the arrest of the suspect was made after due process of law.The bench directed the National Accountability Bureau to submit a written reply to the petition.