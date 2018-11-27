Mooy double lifts Huddersfield out of relegation zone

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Huddersfield climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after a double from Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy inspired Sunday’s 2-0 win at Wolves.

David Wagner’s side started the day rooted to the bottom of the table after winning only one of their first 12 matches.But Mooy boosted the Terriers’ hopes of avoiding relegation with an early goal at Molineux, followed by a fine free-kick after the interval.

“I think at this minute no-one but the players deserve the praise,” Wagner said.“Game plan is one thing but you have to bring it to life and the mentality shown is all about the players.“We wanted to beat them with their own game as they are a ball-possession team.”Huddersfield climb to 14th place, two points above the drop zone, thanks to their first league win since a 1-0 success against Fulham on November 5.