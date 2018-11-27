Man shoots dead wife, brother in S African court

JOHANNESBURG: A man opened fire inside a divorce court on Monday, killing his estranged wife and her brother in South Africa’s southeastern port city of Durban, police said.

The incident occurred on the eighth floor of the regional magistrate court building, where the divorce court was hearing the case between the couple, local media reported. "At around 11 am... the suspect shot at the wife and her brother and both died at the scene," police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele, told AFP, noting that the hearing had been about to resume after a tea break. "He also tried to commit suicide and has been taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition," she said.