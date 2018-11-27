close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Chinese CG meets Sindh IGP

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu said on Monday said that the Chinese government would continue coordination with the Sindh police.

He said this during his visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) after the attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi on Friday. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam welcomed the Chinese envoy and briefed him on security measures for the Chinese nationals, experts and other staff associated with different projects across the province.

The consul general expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of two policemen in the attack. He also thanked the police on behalf of the Chinese government for the extraordinary security steps taken for the Chinese nationals in Sindh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi