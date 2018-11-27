Chinese CG meets Sindh IGP

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu said on Monday said that the Chinese government would continue coordination with the Sindh police.

He said this during his visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) after the attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi on Friday. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam welcomed the Chinese envoy and briefed him on security measures for the Chinese nationals, experts and other staff associated with different projects across the province.

The consul general expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of two policemen in the attack. He also thanked the police on behalf of the Chinese government for the extraordinary security steps taken for the Chinese nationals in Sindh.