‘Low gas pressure hits industry hard’

LAHORE: Uneven prices and unavailability of gas for the industrial sector is causing huge challenges for the export-oriented industry; therefore, these issues must be resolved on priority basis, a statement said on Monday.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that the government had announced implementation of same industrial gas tariff across the country and no discrimination in gas supply, but the Punjab industry is still facing a lot of problems, it added.

Likewise, very low gas pressure or its unavailability is also hitting the industrial production hard and exporters are unable to fulfill their commitments.

LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal said that the government should take measures at the earliest, as gas is the basic raw material for the industry. The export-oriented industry of Punjab is in trouble because of high cost of doing business, he added.