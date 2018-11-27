close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

‘Low gas pressure hits industry hard’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Uneven prices and unavailability of gas for the industrial sector is causing huge challenges for the export-oriented industry; therefore, these issues must be resolved on priority basis, a statement said on Monday.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that the government had announced implementation of same industrial gas tariff across the country and no discrimination in gas supply, but the Punjab industry is still facing a lot of problems, it added.

Likewise, very low gas pressure or its unavailability is also hitting the industrial production hard and exporters are unable to fulfill their commitments.

LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal said that the government should take measures at the earliest, as gas is the basic raw material for the industry. The export-oriented industry of Punjab is in trouble because of high cost of doing business, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business