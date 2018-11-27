PPP leaders predict critical days for PTI

MULTAN: Pakistan People's Party workers and lawyers have paid tribute to former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for giving political awareness to masses about their rights and drafting the 1973 Constitution. The tribute was paid at the cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the 51st foundation day of the party at Multan District Bar Association. The event was organised by People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF). MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani cut the cake.

He said PTI’s 100 days plan had proved an eyewash as it failed in providing relief. The PTI overburdened the people with inflation, increase in electricity and gas tariffs and depreciation of in currency, he added. He said PTI had promised to create south Punjab province the first 100 days but it was mulling to create only south Punjab sub-secretariat, which would never be acceptable at any level.

He said the PTI had lacked development vision and the situation was going to worst in coming months due to loans. He predicted a Tsunami of inflation because of dead economic policies and inking agreement with the international monitory institutions. PLF president Sheikh Giasul Haq demanded ruthless accountability of dictators.

He said the PPP had done restless struggle for the people’s rights as the party had also sacrificed itsleadership in this struggle. He said that PPP had faced critical times since the party was founded in 1968 but it did not comprise the basic ideology of protecting the masses’ rights.