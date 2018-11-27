PPP leaders say PTI govt telling fairy tales

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Secretary Information Syed Hassan Murtaza on Monday demanded Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry to focus on first 100-day performance of PTI government rather than speaking about previous governments.

According to a statement, Hassan said rather than providing details about PTI's first 100-day performance, Fawad was just telling fairy tales. Hassan, who is also Parliamentary Leader of PPP in Punjab Assembly, said that while leveling allegations on past governments, PTI could not save its skin from criticism. He further stated that there had been no precedent in country history that a government had harmed country that much as Imran Khan had done.