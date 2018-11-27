close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 27, 2018

Karachi private schools asked to move from residential areas

Top Story

November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served notices on management of private schools situated in the city's residential areas asking them to shift their branches to "proper designated premises or plots."

The SBCA in its notice said it was illegal to run a business in residential areas or to use a residential place for any other purposes. Any land taken on lease for residential purpose cannot be used commercially, it said. The SBCA directed the management to move such schools within a month.

“Private Schools Association of Karachi is also requested to ensure shifting of their schools/educational institutions/tuition centres on proper designated premises/plot during winter vacations,” the notice added. Sources informed Geo News that nearly 5000 schools have been situated in residential areas of Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story