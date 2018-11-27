Karachi private schools asked to move from residential areas

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served notices on management of private schools situated in the city's residential areas asking them to shift their branches to "proper designated premises or plots."

The SBCA in its notice said it was illegal to run a business in residential areas or to use a residential place for any other purposes. Any land taken on lease for residential purpose cannot be used commercially, it said. The SBCA directed the management to move such schools within a month.

“Private Schools Association of Karachi is also requested to ensure shifting of their schools/educational institutions/tuition centres on proper designated premises/plot during winter vacations,” the notice added. Sources informed Geo News that nearly 5000 schools have been situated in residential areas of Karachi.