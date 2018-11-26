Canada senate pushes vote on legislation to end postal strike

OTTAWA: Postal service in Canada is expected to resume on Tuesday at the earliest after the government fast-tracked legislation to end five weeks of rotating strikes that threatened a disastrous holiday season for online retailers. The House of Commons passed the emergency back-to-work bill late Friday and the Senate scheduled a rare weekend session to deal with it just as the strike hit the capital, but after seven hours of debate and witness testimony pushed the vote on it to Monday. Once passed, the bill would take effect the following day. But with some seNators expressing reservations about forcing an end to the strike, it became unclear late Saturday if the measure would pass or not.