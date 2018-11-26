Govt targeting poor people: PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed has said that instead of fulfilling its pre-poll promises, Prime Minister Imran Khan is backing out of them and adding to the woes of poor population of country.

Addressing a workshop on Sunday, the PPP leader said that Imran Khan before the 2018 elections had promised that he would impose taxes on the rich and provide relief to the poor. However, he said after becoming the Prime Minister, Imran Khan had backed out of his promises and now he was imposing taxes on the poor.

He said that Imran Khan had promised that he would start the process of accountability from himself but nation was still waiting to see when the 11 high profile cases from Aleem Khan to Aleema Khan would open.

Regarding the fake accounts, Chaudhry Manzoor said that PPP could never defend the Omni Group but the government should explain what was its stance regarding Jehangir Khan Tareen who was the pioneer of fake accounts.