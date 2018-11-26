close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Threat alert issued for Lahore

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

LAHORE: Intelligence agencies have been asked to take aversive measures against three militants, believed to be on their way to the provincial metropolis to target the high-ranking Pakistani officials and senior military officers. The threat alert has been issued by the IGP of Punjab here Sunday.

The threat alert reads: "Reportedly as of mid-November 2018, three militants travelled to Lahore, Punjab to carry out assassinations of unspecified high-ranking Pakistani government officials and senior military officials. The three militants had received training in the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The three militants were all born between 1998 and 2003".

The alert has further directed to conduct IBOs/combing operations around the target areas and keep vital national installations, including important buildings, airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, hospitals, schools and recreational places under strict vigilance.

