close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

7 killed in Havelian cricket match brawl

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 25, 2018

Share

HAVELIAN: At least seven people lost their lives on Saturday after a deadly clash between two rival groups during a cricket match in Havelian.

According to police the incident also claimed lives of two real brothers at Village Ghari Pulgran in Havelian Tehsil Abbottabad.

Four of the deceased belonging to one group have been identified as Ashfaq Khan, Sohrab Khan, Rashid Khan and Usman while the three deceased from the rival group have been identified by the police as Shaukat Shah, Mukhtiar Shah and Anwar Shah.

One of the injured identified as Saleem was taken to Ayub Teaching Hospital in a critical condition while bodies of the deceased were shifted to Havelian and District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad.

According to district police officer Abbottabad three suspects involved in the fatal brawl had been arrested.

In view of the high number of casualties the locality was in a grip of fear following the incident. A heavy contingent of police was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident in its wake.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story