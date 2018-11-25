‘18 million hypertension, cardiac patients in country’

MULTAN: Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Chief Executive Maj-Gen Azhar Mehmood Kiani inaugurated a three-day cardiocon international conference at the Multan Nishtar Medical University.

Addressing the conference, speakers said that the number of hypertension and cardiac patients had risen to 18 million across the country. The speakers suggested at least 45 minutes walk daily to prevent sudden cardiac arrest. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Director Prof Dr Rana Altaf and others were also present.

Multan Nishtar Hospital cardiology ward head Prof Dr Haroon Khan Babar said that at least 2,000 consultants from the country and across the world were participating in the conference.

A large number of cardiac consultants presented their researches and innovations in cardiac diseases. The penal discussion was chaired by Prof Dr Feroz Moeen, Prof Dr Khalida Soomro, Prof Dr Khan Shah Zaman, Prof Dr Sheheryar Alam, Prof Dr Abdur Rashid, Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal and Prof Dr Mujeebullah Tareen while Dr Abu Bakr Saad was a moderator.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, Nishtar Hospital cardiology ward associate professor Dr Kashif Hashmi said that prime objective of the international conference was to introduce new researches and innovations done in the field of cardiac diseases.

Assistant professor Abu Bakr Saad asked the people to avoid drinking cold water after meal to avoid heart diseases.