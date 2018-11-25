SC directs Sindh govt to set up forensic lab in 2 weeks

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) Saturday directed the Sindh government to establish a forensic laboratory in next two weeks and no delay in this regard will be tolerated.

During a hearing at the apex court’s Karachi Registry, acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad expressed his anger that over two years had passed but there was no lab.

Interior secretary, Health Secretary Dr Seemin Jamali and a representative of Karachi University attended the hearing.

“No one cares about the problems being created due to a lack of forensic lab. Do you have any justification for the delay?” he asked the interior secretary.

The secretary replied that Rs2.7 million had been released for the lab. He said the delay in setting up the lab occurred due to lack of funds.

Hearing this, the acting CJP ordered that a lab be set up in next two weeks and warned that no more delay will be tolerated in this regard.

