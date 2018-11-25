Road accident

MANSEHRA: Five persons were killed and six others sustained injuries when a truck and passenger wagon collided and plunged into a ravine in Kotli Bala area on Saturday. Police said a truck, carrying wheat was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi when it collided with a van. Both the vehicles plunged into a ravine following the collision, a police official said. He added that the locals rushed the injured to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Sherzada, Mohammad Javed, Gul Mohammad, Mohammad Pervez and another person, whose identity is yet to be established, as dead.