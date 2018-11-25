close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Road accident

National

November 25, 2018

Share

MANSEHRA: Five persons were killed and six others sustained injuries when a truck and passenger wagon collided and plunged into a ravine in Kotli Bala area on Saturday. Police said a truck, carrying wheat was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi when it collided with a van. Both the vehicles plunged into a ravine following the collision, a police official said. He added that the locals rushed the injured to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Sherzada, Mohammad Javed, Gul Mohammad, Mohammad Pervez and another person, whose identity is yet to be established, as dead.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan