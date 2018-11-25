close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Ivan, Farida win titles as DHA International Squash concludes

Sports

November 25, 2018

KARACHI: Ivan Yuen defeated Tayyab Aslam in the men’s singles final, while Farida Mohamed won the women’s singles event of the DHA International Squash Championship 2018, which concluded here at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex on Saturday.

Third seed Ivan Yue of Malaysia beat fourth seed Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 5-11, 11-3, 15-13. The winner received US$ 3,249, while runner-up got US$ 2,052.

In the summit clash of women’s singles, Egypt’s Farida Mohamed defeated her compatriot Amina El Rihany 11-4, 6-11, 11-4, 11-0. The winner received US$ 993, while the losing finalist got US$ 627.

