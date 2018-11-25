PMEX lists new futures’ contracts

KARACHI: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX), the country’s only commodity futures exchange, listed cash settled futures contracts of corn, wheat, soybean, palladium, and Japan equity index ($1 and $5) and made them available for trading from November 20, 2018, a statement said on Saturday.

These six futures contracts, the PMEX statement said, were based on universally traded benchmarks, while trading and operational mechanism was similar to the already listed contracts of international commodities at the exchange.

Ejaz Ali Shah, Managing Director PMEX, said they were delighted to add six new futures contracts in our portfolio.

“We relentlessly strive to broaden our product range by launching a rich mix of products to further enhance our product portfolio,” Shah said.

He added that in the recent months, the PMEX had witnessed a significant surge in the trading volume. “It signifies the growing interest of market participants in using our diversified product suite to invest, trade, and hedge at a regulated platform,” Shah said.