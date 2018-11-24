AIPS Asia flays India for visa refusal

ISLAMABAD: Asian body of sports journalist AIPS Asia took strong exception to Indian Consulate’s refusal to grant visas to genuine scribes accredited to cover the Hockey World Cup starting in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar from November 28.

Around seven sports journalists including two youngsters submitted their visa applications with the Indian Consulate almost a month back. The two youngsters were also scheduled to participate in the programme organised by AIPS India.

Amjad Aziz Malik, secretary Asian Sports Journalist, was also denied visa. Deputy High Commissioner Indian High Commission in Islamabad while returning the passports of all sports journalists said that permission was denied by Indian authorities in New Delhi.

“We will take up the matter with AIPS World and Asia as professional sports journalists were denied opportunity to fulfill their professional commitments,” Secretary AIPS Asia said.