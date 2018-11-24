close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Milad celebrated

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

Islamabad : A ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was held in IMCG (PG), F-7/4 here on Friday. An outsized number of faulty members and students gathered there in this sanctimonious ceremony.

Among the distinguished guests were Dr. Bilqees Naheed, Saira Malik, Farzana Gilani, Yasmeen Bukhari, and Saliha Jabeen. A Quran Khawani was arranged formerly to accompany the event, where the teachers and the students recited the Holy Verses from the Quran. A massive amount of ‘Durud’ offered by the audience on the occasion. The ceremony of Milad started with the recitation of ‘Hamd’ by the teachers and students. ‘Naats’ were offered by various teachers including Aneela Manzar, Farhat Habib, Zakia, Sumaira Noor, Anam and others.

Iffat Khalid and Sadia Zafar from the Department of Islamic Studies enlightened the different aspects of holy life and teaching of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad