Milad celebrated

Islamabad : A ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was held in IMCG (PG), F-7/4 here on Friday. An outsized number of faulty members and students gathered there in this sanctimonious ceremony.

Among the distinguished guests were Dr. Bilqees Naheed, Saira Malik, Farzana Gilani, Yasmeen Bukhari, and Saliha Jabeen. A Quran Khawani was arranged formerly to accompany the event, where the teachers and the students recited the Holy Verses from the Quran. A massive amount of ‘Durud’ offered by the audience on the occasion. The ceremony of Milad started with the recitation of ‘Hamd’ by the teachers and students. ‘Naats’ were offered by various teachers including Aneela Manzar, Farhat Habib, Zakia, Sumaira Noor, Anam and others.

Iffat Khalid and Sadia Zafar from the Department of Islamic Studies enlightened the different aspects of holy life and teaching of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).