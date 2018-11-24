close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Attack on Chinese consulate condemned

National

November 24, 2018

Share

LAHORE: The Concerned Citizens of Pakistan (CCP), has condemned a terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. The CCP chief Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal said in a press statement this nefarious attempt by the enemies of the state to sabotage Pakistan and China’s relationship, must be dealt with utmost seriousness. There should be zero tolerance for those forces peddling extremist narratives, and jeopardising country's progress.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan