Attack on Chinese consulate condemned

LAHORE: The Concerned Citizens of Pakistan (CCP), has condemned a terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. The CCP chief Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal said in a press statement this nefarious attempt by the enemies of the state to sabotage Pakistan and China’s relationship, must be dealt with utmost seriousness. There should be zero tolerance for those forces peddling extremist narratives, and jeopardising country's progress.